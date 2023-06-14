None above the law

Fear of the long-term effects on public trust was one of the reasons why many argued that Mr Trump, in particular, should not be prosecuted if it could be avoided. His vice-like grip on the Republican Party means that even elected members of that party who are uncomfortable with his behaviour, positions and rhetoric must seem to defer to his anti-institution messaging. Set against that argument, however, are the allegations laid out in the indictment — which are too serious not to be tested in a court of law. Lower-level officials have been sent to jail for years in recent months for offences which are a fraction, in size and scope, of those alleged against Mr Trump. Without an effort at imposing accountability at the highest level, the rule of law will be undermined across the board.

The two major democracies of the Anglosphere have centuries of democratic history and precedent to call upon — and yet appear besieged by populism, which is asking questions of their institutions that have no easy answers. Over the past week, former British prime minister Boris Johnson resigned from his seat in Parliament shortly before reports suggested he would be censured by an internal ethics committee. Across the pond, former United States president Donald Trump was the subject of an extraordinary indictment from prosecutors for his apparent failure to turn over classified documents after he left office in 2021. Both populists have sought to cast doubt on the impartiality of the respective processes. This attitude will undoubtedly be picked up by a section of their supporters, and infect the broader political climate. Institutional strength and popular support for democratic integrity will be undermined.