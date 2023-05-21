Consolidation demands

However, there are various other moving parts that would also shape actual fiscal outcomes during the year. For instance, as reported by this newspaper last week, the government may not undertake any new disinvestment or privatisation this fiscal year, and the programme is likely to resume only after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The government had budgeted for Rs 51,000 crore from disinvestment in 2023-24. Even if some minor stake sale is undertaken during the year, the government can be expected to fall short of the target significantly. Further, on the tax revenue front, some economists expect the collection to come under pressure because of lower inflation. Notably, the inflation rate based on the wholesale price index has gone into negative territory after averaging over 9.5 per cent in 2022-23. A recent note from IDFC FIRST Bank, for instance, underscored that nominal GDP growth during the current year could be about 9 per cent as against the 10.5 per cent assumed in the Union Budget.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board last week decided to transfer a Rs 87,416-crore surplus for 2022-23 to the Government of India. The government had budgeted for Rs 48,000 crore as surplus from the RBI, state-owned banks, and financial institutions. The surplus is almost three times what the central bank transferred for 2021-22, though it accounted for only nine months because of the change in the RBI’s accounting year. The surplus is estimated to have been pushed by the central bank’s foreign currency market operations. Since the RBI has decided to transfer 82 per cent more than the budgeted amount under the given head, other things being equal, it should help the government reduce the fiscal deficit from the budgeted 5.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). As the state-run banks are doing well, the inflow under this head could be significantly higher by the end of the year.