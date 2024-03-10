China's ambitious targets

At the annual National People’s Congress in China, its leaders announce macroeconomic targets for the coming year. The days when the entire Chinese economy could be managed to meet those targets are likely long gone, however. This is why the announcement of the target of 5 per cent growth in gross domestic product (GDP), as well as a 3 per cent target for inflation in the ongoing year, has been met with general disbelief. Nominal growth of 8 per cent appears particularly hard to achieve when the economy expanded by a mere 4.6 per cent last year in nominal terms. Entrenched deflationary pressures meant that real GDP growth in 2023 was 5.2 per cent; but matching that appears impossible in 2024. The 2023 number was flattered by the country’s unexpected and complete exit from its “Covid Zero” policy, which had long suppressed output. Without that favourable base effect, the consensus is that growth will in fact be 4.5-4.6 per cent. The 3 per cent target for inflation is particularly puzzling, given that even government statistics are clear that the economy is sliding ever close to a deflation trap.



Premier Li Qiang, whose job description includes the management of the Chinese economy, made the announcement in his first work report to the National People’s Congress last week. But he stopped short of providing a clear road map to achieve these targets, saying only that they would need broad policy support and joint efforts across the government. Investors were naturally concerned by this omission. What made it worse was that, for the first time in about three decades, the premier did not take questions from the press following his work report. One basic question might be where the “policy support” would come from. The fiscal deficit target has been set at 3 per cent for 2024, the same as 2023. But matching last year’s growth would clearly need more spending. Either the fiscal deficit must increase and productivity must suddenly spike, or the growth target will be missed. The last seems most likely. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel