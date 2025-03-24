Climate concerns: Changing rainfall patterns threaten agriculture

A recent study published in the Reserve Bank of India’s March bulletin highlights a pressing concern — the increasing variability in rainfall and its impact on food-crop production. It reaffirms that agriculture in India still relies heavily on monsoon. While the expansion of modern irrigation facilities and the development of climate-resilient seed varieties have provided some relief, rainfall continues to be a decisive factor. Precipitation during the southwest monsoon remains critical for agricultural production during the kharif season. Erratic rain and drought-like conditions tend to disrupt crop-growing cycles and exacerbate pest and plant-disease problems. In contrast, a spell of good rain helps in raising output and farm productivity. A good monsoon is also conducive to rabi season. Ample soil moisture and augmented reservoir levels provide ideal sowing conditions for key crops such as wheat, mustard, and lentil.

Annual growth in the production of four crop groups — coarse cereals, oilseeds, pulses, and rice — during the kharif season indicates higher output during years when the southwest monsoon is better across all crops. However, excess rain significantly affects the yield of maize and oilseeds. The study notes that the timing of the monsoon also influences production. For instance, deficient rain in June and July is harmful, particularly for crops like maize, pulses, and soybeans, because insufficient moisture delays sowing and affects early plant growth. On the other hand, excess rain during the harvest season significantly reduces yields of oilseeds. Abundant monsoon rain last year and normal winter conditions boded well for agricultural production this financial year, with kharif and rabi food grain production estimated to have increased 7.9 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, relative to the previous year. Although the India Meteorological Department has not yet released its monsoon forecast for 2025, global projections made by the World Meteorological Organization suggest a normal to above-normal rainfall season in the country.