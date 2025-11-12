New AI guidelines will chart India's path to responsible innovation

India’s “Governance Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence” (AI), released recently by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, marks an important milestone in how the country envisions AI governance. In the absence of a dedicated AI law, these guidelines represent a pragmatic step towards anticipatory governance, one that seeks to manage risks without stifling innovation. Rather than replicate Western models of precautionary regulation, India is crafting a homegrown framework that aligns trust, innovation, and inclusion as mutually reinforcing principles. At the heart of this new architecture are the seven guiding sutras, or principles — trust, people-first design, innovation over restraint, fairness and equity, accountability, understandable by design, and safety, resilience and sustainability.

Supporting these principles are six structural pillars: Infrastructure, capacity building, policy and regulation, institutional design, accountability, and risk mitigation. Each pillar addresses a distinct capability gap. Expanding access to infrastructure through 38,000 graphics processing units, broadening the AI Kosha repository of local datasets, and setting up an AI Safety Institute are foundational steps. They signal India’s intent to build hardware, data, and human expertise before legislating. These guidelines come at a critical juncture. A recent NITI Aayog study estimated that AI could add $1.4 trillion-1.9 trillion to India’s gross domestic product by 2035, with productivity gains and reallocation of human effort to higher-value tasks generating $500 billion-600 billion and innovation contributing another $280 billion-475 billion.

The guidelines propose embedding accountability directly within code. Techniques such as watermarking, provenance tracking, and consent-management application programming interfaces (APIs) can make content traceable and consent enforceable through digital architecture. Institutional coordination is another aspect. The proposed AI governance group and technology and policy expert committee may harmonise efforts across sectoral regulators. Such cross-regulatory cooperation recognises that AI is not a single-sector phenomenon but a general-purpose technology. Complementing this is a planned AI-incident database, which will collect real-world evidence of harms or failures posed by AI systems. So far, India has relied on existing laws to govern digital platforms and address AI misuse.