Defence preparedness

One of the expenditure heads in the Interim Budget that was keenly anticipated was the spending on defence. In the Budget, allocations to the defence ministry are divided into four heads: The civil expenditure of the ministry (which is negligible); revenue expenditure on defence services; the capital outlay; and pensions. Total expenditure on defence services (excluding Ministry of Defence civil expenditure) is around Rs 4.55 trillion, of which about 38 per cent, or Rs 1.72 trillion, has been put aside for capex.

When the Rs 1.41 trillion to be spent on pensions is added to the mix, total expenditure goes up to nearly Rs 5.96 trillion, and capex shrinks to 29 per cent of the total. Defence capex in the Budget is thus 9.4 per cent higher than in the Revised Estimate (RE) for 2023-24. This is below the rate of growth of nominal gross domestic product, which was estimated at 10.5 per cent. Total defence expenditure is expected to shrink marginally. Notably, in 2023-24 revenue expenditure was higher in the RE for the defence ministry than in the Budget Estimate (BE) by 10.6 per cent. The overall allocation for defence, including pensions, has now dropped below 2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), and excluding pensions defence spending is below 1.4 per cent of GDP. This shrinkage is largely in line with trends over the past years.

