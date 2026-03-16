Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review: Privacy display leads monumental upgrades

In 2024, Samsung shifted the focus of its Galaxy S-series flagship smartphones towards software and artificial intelligence. That was also the year it introduced Corning Gorilla Glass Armor on the Ultra model — a display technology with anti-reflective and anti-glare properties. The feature was widely appreciated by enthusiasts, even though Samsung’s marketing largely emphasised software and AI improvements.

That approach makes this year’s narrative notable. In contrast to 2024, when display innovation remained in the background amid the focus on AI and software, the Galaxy S26 Ultra places the display itself at the centre of attention.

What is Privacy Display

The Privacy Display aims to prevent people around you from seeing what is on your screen. Unlike the anti-peeping tempered glasses commonly sold as accessories, this is integrated display technology. Samsung said it has altered the behaviour of the display panel itself, including glass refraction, pixel behaviour, and power flow, to achieve the effect.

The result works as advertised. Viewing angles are significantly restricted when the feature is enabled, preventing onlookers from reading the screen.

Importantly, it is not an always-on feature. It can be enabled or disabled from the quick settings menu. You can also configure it to activate only for certain apps or for notification previews, which makes the feature more practical.

However, the trade-off is visible. Enabling Privacy Display lowers brightness and reduces contrast. Much like traditional privacy screen protectors, there is a compromise in visual quality.

Living with the phone day to day

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is not defined by the display alone. The device continues Samsung’s push into AI-driven features.

Google’s Gemini remains central to the experience, but Samsung has revived Bixby with a new AI-driven approach designed to help users understand and manage their phone better. In practice, the addition did not significantly change my experience.

Samsung has also expanded the Galaxy AI ecosystem by integrating Perplexity alongside Gemini. Both assistants are capable of handling similar queries, but Gemini is offered as default and I liked to keep it that way.

Where AI proved more useful was in multimedia features.

The Audio Eraser tool now works across third-party platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. For the uninitiated, it isolates and reduces background noise, making spoken audio clearer. Considering how much user-generated content exists on these platforms, the feature is useful.

Another AI tool, Photo Assist, now supports text-based editing. Users can circle an area in an image and describe the desired change using a text prompt. The concept is useful, although the feature occasionally fails to process requests.

Software, cameras, and everyday improvements

The Galaxy S26 Ultra ships with One UI 8.5. The update is mostly cosmetic but introduces practical additions such as Call Screening. With support for Indian languages including Hindi, the feature works well and proved more reliable than my experience with call screening on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Cameras remain central to Samsung’s Ultra series, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra refines the imaging system rather than overhauling it.

The wide and telephoto cameras now feature wider apertures, improving low-light performance. The telephoto module also uses Samsung’s ALOP (All Lenses on Prism) sensor design, which improves light sensitivity and image clarity, but hampers zoomed macro shots.

In video recording, the standout addition is Horizon Lock. Similar to action cameras, this mode keeps the horizon level even if the phone rotates significantly during recording. It is a practical feature and works well in stabilising footage.

Samsung has also upgraded charging speeds. The phone now supports 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging, although magnetic wireless charging is still absent.

What I think after using it

The Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces several refinements, but the most distinctive addition remains the Privacy Display. It works well and offers genuine protection against shoulder surfing, although the reduction in brightness and contrast means it will not appeal to everyone.

Beyond that, the device continues Samsung’s broader strategy of expanding its AI ecosystem while refining camera performance and software features. The improvements are meaningful but incremental.

For users who value privacy and multimedia tools, the Galaxy S26 Ultra offers something different. For others, the experience may feel like a steady evolution rather than a dramatic leap.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Pricing

12GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 139,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 159,999

16GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 189,999

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Unboxing