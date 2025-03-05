Donald Trump's 'reciprocal tariffs' agenda raises global economic fears

Donald Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress since he won his second term as United States President barely differed in tone and content from his campaign rallies or inaugural address at the same venue six weeks ago. He took the podium against the background of a tanking stock market owing to the trade wars he has unleashed and the second-lowest job approval rating of 45 per cent among Presidents at this point in their term, according to Gallup. The lowest rating was scored by Mr Trump himself at 40 per cent in 2017. Nevertheless, he delivered a triumphal speech that was long — literally, at more than 90 minutes, the longest such address in modern American history — on rhetoric and demagoguery and short on accuracy. From the thickets of alternative facts, Maga (Make America Great Again) tropes, inflated claims, and theatrical asides involving invitees in the gallery, two signals emerged from Mr Trump’s address.

The most potent is that he does not plan to back away from his tariff wars. On Tuesday, he made good his threat to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Mexico and Canada and added a 10 per cent tariff to Chinese imports (taking total tariffs to 20 per cent) — a move The Wall Street Journal, a pro-Trump outfit, described as the “dumbest tariff plunge”. In his address to Congress, he declared April 2 as the start date for his campaign of reciprocal tariffs. He described this tit-for-tat trade agenda thus: “Whatever they tax us, we will tax them. If they do non-monetary tariffs to keep us out of their market, then we will do non-monetary barriers to keep them out of our market.” At a time when Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was in Washington to discuss a bilateral trade deal, Mr Trump called out India for charging 100 per cent tax on automobiles, ignoring the fact that this had been lowered in the Union Budget to 30 per cent. Mr Trump’s penchant for unpredictability suggests that India may need to accelerate the process of concluding its trade agreement with the European Union (positive meetings over the weekend point to a prime opportunity), seek to integrate with the booming markets of Southeast Asia faster, and rapidly address its tariff regime.