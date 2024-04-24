Efficient job market

Policy challenges in India are often complex and layered. In the context of employment, even as the headline unemployment rate declined to a six-year low of 3.2 per cent in the July-June 2022-23 period, India has a serious employment problem. In the absence of remunerative work, a large potential pool of talent remains underutilised and is engaged in casual work. To improve job prospects, the government plans to upgrade the National Career Service (NCS) portal in the coming months. Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, the revamped portal is expected to improve job matching, recommend personalised skilling programmes, and provide other employment-related services like career counselling, job mela, vocational training, and apprenticeship. The upgraded website will also have micro sites for states and districts.



The NCS portal has witnessed a strong surge in the number of vacancies and active employers in the nine years since it was launched. In 2023-24, for instance, over 10 million vacancies were put up on the portal, compared with 3.5 million the previous year. Vacancies advertised were mainly in finance and insurance, operations and support, and construction. The proposed changes in the website will help both employers and those seeking employment in terms of better matching and reduced costs. While the initiatives must be welcomed, it must also be noted that it will not solve the employment problem. The real issue in India is that the economy is not creating enough remunerative jobs. Data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey suggests that India has been witnessing a consistent surge in self-employment, with well over half of the country’s workforce being self-employed. Over 57 per cent of workers in usual status were self-employed in 2022-23. In 2021-22 and 2020-21, the self-employment rates were 55.8 and 55.6 per cent, respectively.

