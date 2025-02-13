Efficient tax system: A clear income-tax law will help all stakeholders

In a rapidly developing economy like India, the state must adapt quickly, enabling economic agents to focus on economic activities. One of the areas of engagement of individuals and businesses with the state is in the context of taxation. The government, with increasing demands on the Budget, is often looking to maximise revenue. However, for long-run stability in revenue generation, taxpayers must not face excessive difficulty in paying their fair share. The Income Tax Bill, 2025 — introduced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Thursday — is aimed at achieving this objective. Although the government has been working on improving the experience of taxpayers, such as with the introduction of the Faceless Assessment Scheme, the new Bill aims to take the process forward.

A comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act, 1961, was announced by Ms Sitharaman in the July 2024 Budget speech. The idea was to “make the Act concise, lucid, easy to read and understand”. Accordingly, the number of pages in the Bill has been reduced to 622 compared to 823 in the existing Act. More importantly, the number of words has been reduced to about 260,000 from around 520,000 in the existing Act. It is worth noting that the goal was not to overhaul the tax structure but to simplify the law, making it easier for taxpayers to understand. The existing law with amendments and additions over the years had become cumbersome.

Among the other highlights, the Bill provides that the Central Board of Direct Taxes will adopt a “Charter for Taxpayers”, which will be expected to enhance trust and transparency in the system. The number of Sections in the existing Act increased with the introduction of new provisions from 298 initially to 819. The new Bill has reduced it to 536. To improve ease for salaried taxpayers, all deductions have been consolidated under one Section, which will improve understanding and compliance. The Bill has also clearly defined virtual digital assets and how they will be taxed. For simplicity, it has also done away with concepts like the “assessment year” and “previous year”. It uses the term “tax year” in which the income is generated and tax is payable. After being passed by Parliament, the new law will take effect on April 1, 2026.