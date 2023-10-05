Election-year budgets

Several commentators, including in these pages, have argued that the Union government should not deviate from the fiscal consolidation path. Their fear is not unfounded. As the latest South Asia Development Update of the World Bank highlighted, there is a tendency to increase spending and budget deficits at the time of elections. This issue is particularly relevant for the region at the moment because seven out of eight countries in South Asia are due to hold parliamentary or presidential elections in 2023 and 2024. Thus, given the relatively fragile state of public finances in the region, an increase in deficits owing to elections could put further pressure. Clearly, India is not immune to the phenomenon and various programmes being initiated in poll-bound states point to the risks.

The literature reviewed in the study points to three key reasons why incumbents tend to increase expenditure in an election year. First, they adopt expansionary fiscal policy to directly benefit voters, hoping to increase their chances of re-election. Second, expansionary fiscal policy can also be adopted to push overall economic growth to show the strengths of the government. Third, though somewhat unlikely in the Indian context, incumbents issue more debt to reduce the scope of manoeuvring for the successor in case election results are expected to be unfavourable. The data analysed by the study shows that the primary fiscal deficit in South Asia tends to increase, on average, by 0.5 percentage point of gross domestic product (GDP) just before national elections. The study found that fiscal positions deteriorated significantly in South Asian countries around several elections. It is worth noting in this context that some of the spending commitments are hard to reverse at a later stage.