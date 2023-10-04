Inflation risks

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is currently reviewing the policy and will announce its decision on Friday, is likely to have discovered that some of the drivers of inflation are changing. While vegetable prices, particularly of tomatoes, have come down, prices of other food items are firming up. Meanwhile, crude oil prices have also witnessed a sharp up move since the last policy meeting and are expected to remain elevated. Although the increase in crude oil prices may not push up the inflation rate immediately because oil marketing companies have stopped adjusting to changes in international prices, there would nonetheless be some impact. The price of commercial cooking gas cylinders, for instance, was increased on Sunday. Although the consumer price index-based inflation rate eased a bit to 6.83 per cent in August, compared with a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, it was still significantly above the upper end of the RBI’s tolerance band.

Most analysts expect the MPC to maintain a status quo on the policy repo rate. The 2.5 percentage point increase in the policy rate thus far in the current cycle is still working through the system and a considerable decline in the inflation rate looks unlikely in the near term. While the higher food price inflation hasn't got generalised so far, the risk remains. The food price inflation rate in August was nearly in double digits and risks have increased owing to deficient monsoon, which can not only affect kharif output but also the rabi crop because of the low availability of water in many parts of the country. Although the core inflation has moderated, the headline rate could make policy choices difficult.