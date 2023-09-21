Employment challenge

One of the biggest policy challenges for India has been employment creation for its young and rising working-age population. Despite economic growth accelerating since the mid-1980s, the desired transformation in employment conditions has remained elusive. Although there have been improvements in certain aspects, employment surveys of the government and studies by independent economists have periodically underlined the structural flaws in employment outcomes. A new report by the Azim Premji University — which has used data from various sources, such as the Periodic Labour Force Surveys, Annual Survey of Industries, Economic Census, and National Family Health Survey — has comprehensively mapped employment conditions over time. While some of the headline data points and conclusions are widely acknowledged, given the significance of the subject, there is a need for continuous debate.

As the study highlights, there has been a significant increase over the years in non-farm sector employment. However, this has not translated into well-paying regular employment. Between 1983 and 2019, the share of non-farm employment increased by about 20 percentage points, but the share of regular-wage employment increased only by about 3 percentage points. The increase in the organised sector was less than 2 percentage points. This effectively means people moving out of the agriculture sector are mostly engaged in low-paying casual work. It is worth noting that while men moved largely to the construction sector, moving out of the farm sector meant an exit from the labour force for women. The female workforce participation rate in rural India dropped from over 40 per cent in the 2000s to about 28 per cent now. The female labour force participation rate has increased since 2019, but largely due to distress, leading mainly to self-employment. A low female labour force participation rate also means that India’s overall workforce participation rate remains depressed, with implications for overall growth.