Savings for growth

The latest numbers on household financial savings, released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this week, have taken economists by surprise and can have significant implications for medium-term growth outcomes. The data revealed that the flow of net household financial savings dropped to a multi-decade low of 5.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022-23, compared with 7.2 per cent the previous year. There could be multiple reasons for such a decline in financial savings. Since savings have declined even in absolute terms, it is possible that households that suffered income setbacks during the pandemic have not fully recovered, and the economic recovery has been primarily led by corporate profits, which have shown good growth over the past several quarters.

It is also likely that households have not been able to save enough because of sustained high inflation. The consumer price index-based inflation rate in India has been on the higher side since the pandemic. In fact, the RBI failed to achieve the inflation target as defined in the law in 2022 and had to give an explanation to the Union government. The inflation rate is again running above the upper end of the central bank’s tolerance band. Notably, financial liabilities for households went up from 3.8 per cent of GDP in 2021-22 to 5.8 per cent in 2022-23. It is probable that households borrowed for consumption because the income was not sufficient. It is also likely that households borrowed more to buy real assets such as houses. The credit offtake data does indicate that individuals have been borrowing at a higher pace. The stock of household debt went up to 37.6 per cent of GDP in 2022-23 from 36.9 per cent the previous year. If the consumption demand is being supported by credit, as seems to be the case to some extent, the required rebalancing of household balance sheets would mean lower future demand.