Employment condition

Employment and income have always been critical issues in the Indian economy. Jobs remain a significant political issue and governments failing to create enough of them can face electoral challenges. In this regard, the recent release of the KLEMS [capital (K), labour (L), energy (E), material (M) and services (S)] database by the Reserve Bank of India has added to the debate. While the provisional estimates indicate a 6 per cent employment growth rate in 2023-24, the highest in the database, which goes back to 1980-81, a deeper industry-wise analysis for labour-intensive sectors raises some concerns. Agriculture and allied activities, the largest employment-generating sector in the economy, have consistently demonstrated the lowest labour productivity — measured as value added per worker at constant prices 2011-12 — among the 27 industries or sectors included in the database.



This underscores the pervasive issue of disguised unemployment within the sector. Labour-productivity growth turned negative in 2019-20 and 2020-21 because of the increase in the labour force in agriculture during the pandemic. Further, the share of labour income in the gross output of the agricultural sector has seen only a marginal increase of 2 percentage points from the levels recorded in 2011-12. Despite an annual growth rate of 4 per cent in gross output since 2017-18, the labour income share has remained at 45 per cent. This stagnation indicates that the benefits of output growth have not significantly translated into improved labour income within the sector. Similarly, the construction sector, the largest employer after agriculture, has experienced fluctuating labour productivity and has yet to return to the levels seen in the 1980s. Although it has generally exhibited a positive growth rate since 2011, 2020-21 was an exception. This anomaly can be attributed to the disruption caused by the pandemic. Notably, the sector’s growth rate peaked in 2021-22, primarily due to the base effect from the previous year’s downturn. Despite these fluctuations in productivity and growth, the share of labour income in the construction sector’s gross output has remained relatively stagnant, consistently ranging between 27 and 29 per cent. This stagnation suggests that similar to the agricultural sector, the gains in output have not been sufficiently reflected in the income earned by workers and largely enjoyed by the capital owners. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp