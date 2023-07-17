Enhancing disclosures

In a circular issued last week, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) clarified certain amendments to the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations (LODR) pertaining to the disclosure of material events. This extends the definition of material events listed companies must disclose, along with a timeline for disclosure. A listed entity should also disclose the number of agreements in existence as of the date of notification, including a link to a webpage where the details of such agreements are made available. This clarification follows the amendments to the LODR in March, when the regulator broadly extended the number and types of disclosures. One of the key clauses pertains to family agreements. This could impact many listed family-promoted companies.

The rule specifies (among other things) that family-settlement agreements that may impact the management and control of a listed entity would have to be disclosed within 12 hours of such agreements being made. Or if such agreements already exist prior to July 15, when the rule comes into effect, these agreements must be disclosed with retrospective effect. These disclosures must be made even if the listed company itself is not party to the specific agreement. Such a mandate for the disclosure of family agreements would increase transparency. The disclosure format for shareholder agreements should include the details of the parties involved, the date of entering the agreement, the terms of the arrangement, the purpose of entering into the agreement, the impact on the management of a listed company or creation of a liability on it, and any subsequent changes to the pacts. The markets regulator stated that disclosures should also cover reasons for amending or revoking the pacts.