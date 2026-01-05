Export promotion: Mkt access schemes need to be backed by coherent strategy

The Union government’s ₹4,531 crore Market Access Support (Mas) scheme is a welcome step, particularly at a time when exporters are facing slowing global demand and disruption in key markets such as the United States (US). Its emphasis on buyer-seller meetings, trade fairs, reverse buyer delegations, and market diversification reflects an understanding that helping firms discover new markets, build visibility, and diversify from tariff-hit geographies is necessary. The scheme’s explicit bias towards micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is especially notable. However, an Exim Bank report shows that only about 1 per cent of MSMEs registered on the Udyam portal are exporting. Lack of information on overseas opportunities, weak buyer relationships, marketing challenges, and credit gaps remain binding constraints. In this regard, a mandatory minimum participation of 35 per cent of MSMEs in supported events lowers entry barriers and addresses a long-standing imbalance in export promotion that has favoured larger firms. But this is not sufficient. The Mas scheme does well to address the demand side of exports, that is, market discovery, networking, and promotion. What it cannot resolve are the structural supply-side constraints that are eroding India’s export competitiveness.