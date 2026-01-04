Governance deficit: Indore tragedy highlights systemic flaws

Indore manifestly did not appear to suffer from a shortage of funds to deal with the supply of potable water. In 2004, the Asian Development Bank had given the four major cities in Madhya Pradesh — Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur — a $200 million loan to expand and upgrade water-supply systems. But everywhere in Indore, water supply remains unfit for drinking. Where the affluent cope with expensive water-filtration systems, the poor suffer the most. The city’s supply lines are over 50 years old in some cases and gutters and drainage pipes have been installed directly on top of them. Even a small leak can trigger a major health tragedy. In Bhagirathpura, the proximate cause of the crisis was the leakage of sewage water from a toilet that was built without a septic tank. In 2019, notwithstanding the “clean city” accolades, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) pointed to serious defects in Indore’s water-management system. Among them was the fact that it took between 22 and 108 days for the municipal corporation to contain leakages. Under the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Transformation (AMRUT) mission, Indore received roughly ₹1,700 crore to expand and upgrade infrastructure and build treatment plants to ensure 100 per cent coverage, scheduled for completion in December 2026. In August last year, a ₹2.4 crore tender was floated to replace the Bhagirathpura pipeline following complaints of dirty, smelly water supply. No work on this has begun, not even rudimentary repairs.