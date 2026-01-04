Level-playing field: Support to Vodafone Idea should not be exclusive

To put things in context, AGR dues are to be paid to the government by all telcos, including state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), as part of licence fees and spectrum-usage charges. As against the past model of companies paying a fixed fee for the telecom licence, a revenue-sharing format was introduced in 1999, where telcos were mandated to share a fixed percentage of their gross revenue with the government as licence fee and spectrum-usage charge. But the definition of AGR (whether the entire revenues of the company or only the telecom revenue will be counted for paying the dues) has been a point of contention, sending the stakeholders to courts over the years. The latest Supreme Court verdict of October 2025, which was modified a bit a month later, forms the background of the Union Cabinet decision on the five-year moratorium, given on December 31. The court allowed the Union government to reassess and reconcile Vi’s AGR dues up to 2016-17.