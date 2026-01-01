Gig workers' strike exposes the hard limits of India's quick commerce model

The year-end strike by a section of gig and platform workers over remuneration and work conditions presents quick-commerce and food-delivery firms with an opportunity to re-align their business models. Gig workers’ demands are basic; they range from fair and transparent wages, a ban on 10-minute delivery models, and an alignment of pay and benefits in line with the recently notified labour Codes. The need for employers to respond is becoming increasingly urgent, given the rapid expansion of quick commerce over the past few years and the expected surge in demand for gig and platform workers. The NITI Aayog has estimated the number of workers employed in sectors such as ride-sharing, delivery, logistics, and professional services has touched 10 million and could rise to 23 million by 2029-30. In other words, this segment has the potential to become a significant source of youth employment. Yet it is becoming increasingly obvious that their work conditions can scarcely be considered optimal.