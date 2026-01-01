India's aviation boom is straining workers, systems and service quality

The recent alleged assault of a passenger by an off-duty Air India Express pilot at Delhi airport should not be dismissed as an isolated lapse of individual conduct. It is better read as a stress signal in an aviation system under growing operational and human strain. Between 2021 and October last year, there were over 36,500 passenger complaints. And while incidents involving staff behaviour form only a small proportion, they tend to surface at moments of disruption, delays, cancellations, and missed connections. India’s aviation sector is flying more people than ever before, but the experience on the ground tells a more troubled story. The recent data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation points to a steady rise in passenger complaints relative to traffic, even during months when passenger volumes soften. For instance, in October 2025, the passenger complaint rate was 1.1 per 10,000, as against 0.68 in May. This suggests that dissatisfaction is no longer merely a function of crowding or peak demand. Instead, it reflects how disruption is managed once it occurs. Complaints related to flight disruption, refunds, and baggage consistently account for the bulk of the grievances. Seasonal stress exposes the system’s weaknesses most clearly. During monsoon and winter months, weather-related cancellations rise sharply, but it is “reactionary” delays, or knock-on effects from earlier disruption, that dominate.