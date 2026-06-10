Smart Courts: AI can improve India's justice delivery with human oversight

The Supreme Court recently released a draft titled “Regulations for Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Courts 2026”, which is an important framework for governing the integration of AI into India’s judicial system. The proposal comes at a time when courts are grappling with an enormous backlog of more than 55 million cases across the system. Delayed justice imposes a substantial social and economic cost, making the search for technological solutions increasingly urgent.

The regulations extend across the Supreme Court, high courts, subordinate courts, tribunals and statutory commissions. They permit the use of AI in a range of administrative and adjudicatory functions, including case filing and registration, cause-list preparation, scheduling matters, issuing notices, maintaining records, and computing fees. Another important area where AI can help is in improving the functioning of court registries. The recent concern over the Supreme Court Registry regarding similar cases being listed before different Benches has raised questions about consistency in internal scrutiny and listing procedures. AI-assisted systems can help standardise these processes, reducing the scope for arbitrary or inconsistent handling of cases and enhancing transparency, predictability and equal treatment of similarly placed litigants.