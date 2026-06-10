Priority sector lending must reflect India's changing economy

The findings also reveal significant institutional differences in PSL delivery. During the study period, small finance banks, on average, extended 100 per cent of their adjusted net bank credit (ANBC) directly to priority sectors, while the State Bank of India’s direct PSL exposure remained around 26.5 per cent, with greater reliance on indirect instruments such as “Priority Sector Lending Certificates” (PSLCs). Banks falling short of target also put in money in the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, which helps support critical infrastructure. Nationalised banks exceeded PSL targets directly, whereas private banks depended more heavily on market-based compliance mechanisms. These facts are not new. Since the M Narasimham Committee in 1991, banking-reform committees have repeatedly argued that rigid directed-credit mandates distort loan allocation, weaken profitability, and burden banks with politically sensitive sectors that often carry higher default risks. The Raghuram Rajan Committee in 2008 pushed for greater flexibility through the introduction of PSLCs, allowing banks to trade PSL obligations rather than fulfil them entirely through direct lending. The logic was simple. Some institutions are better equipped to serve certain segments, and forcing uniform compliance may create inefficiency rather than inclusion.