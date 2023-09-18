Flight to self-sufficiency

Airbus Defence and Space last week handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in flyaway condition the first of 56 C-295 medium transport aircraft that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had ordered to replace its ageing fleet of HS-748 Avro aircraft. The first 16 C-295s on order will be assembled in Seville, Spain, and delivered by August 2025. The remaining 40 will be manufactured and assembled in Vadodara by August 2031 in partnership with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL). This is the first time the defence ministry will have entrusted a private firm — TASL — to carry out the entire final assembly of an aircraft for India’s military. For this, TASL will be required to develop an entire aerospace industrial ecosystem: From manufacture, assembly, testing and qualification, to delivery and maintenance over the aircraft’s lifecycle. The MoD had earlier announced that 96 per cent of the total man-hour work per aircraft that Airbus employs at its manufacturing facility in Spain would be undertaken in India by the Tata consortium. This will involve manufacturing over 13,400 detailed parts, 4,600 sub-assemblies, and all seven major component assemblies in India, along with tools, jigs, and testers. Airbus and Indian government officials believe this will galvanise the development of India’s aerospace ecosystem, directly creating 15,000 skilled jobs and 10,000 indirect positions over the coming decade.

As regards performance, the Airbus C-295’s comfortably surpasses that of the other two medium-lift aircraft the IAF currently operates: The British HS-748 Avro and the Ukrainian-Russian Antonov-32 (AN-32). The C-295’s two Pratt & Whitney PW-127 turboprop engines can carry up to 71 troops, or 50 paratroopers with battle loads. It can be used for medical evacuation, using basic litters or mobile intensive care units with life support equipment. It can perform special missions, disaster response, and maritime patrol duties. It can also ferry supplies to locations that are inaccessible to the IAF’s heavy transport fleet. There are thus distinct advantages in the IAF’s acquisition of aircraft such as the C-295, given their multi-role capabilities that allow their employment in civilian usage such as disaster relief.