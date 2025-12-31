US tariffs, shifting metrics and the risks facing India's economy in 2026

In terms of outcome, growth over the last two quarters surprised on the upside, and the policy objective should be to sustain the momentum. The Indian economy grew by 8 per cent during April-September. Meanwhile, the inflation rate in 2025 surprised on the downside and is currently running below the lower end of the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance band. The inflation rate is expected to go up this year and remain around the target of 4 per cent. It will help push up nominal growth a bit, which is important in the context of fiscal management, among other things. The Union government will adopt debt to GDP as the fiscal anchor from the next financial year. It will be crucial to observe how financial markets respond to this shift. In terms of macroeconomic management, as things stand, the external account may pose some challenges. The rupee is under pressure, largely owing to capital outflows. A lot will depend on how quickly a trade deal with the US is sealed. Besides, geopolitical developments could pose challenges.