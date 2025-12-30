SC review signals a long-overdue rethink on protecting the Aravallis

In November, the Supreme Court had accepted the government’s recommendation of a uniform definition for the Aravallis as hills that were 100 metres or more above local ground and hill clusters, and slopes located within 500 metres from each other. This, in spite of the fact that the Forest Survey of India data had earlier indicated that such a definition would place over 90 per cent of the terrain historically recognised as the Aravallis, which stretches from Gujarat to Delhi, outside the purview of legal protection and therefore open to mining and quarrying. In adopting this definition, the Supreme Court contradicted its earlier views. The definition it mooted corresponded to the criteria applied by the Rajasthan government, which the Supreme Court had rejected in 2010. Instead, the court had directed the Forest Survey of India to carry out satellite imaging of the entire range, not just those above the 100 metre cutoff, and detect illegal mining. The survey revealed that 31 of the 128 Aravalli hills in the state had disappeared as a result of mining and quarrying. A court-directed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) had also concluded that given conventional and local wisdom, employing only slope and elevation criteria to define the Aravallis would lead to “inclusion errors” since not all Aravalli terrain in the 34 districts over which it spreads is hilly.