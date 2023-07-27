An avoidable ban

The government’s decision to ban the export of all types of rice, barring Basmati and parboiled rice, seems to have been influenced by the political exigencies to protect domestic supplies and prices ahead of the impending Assembly polls in some key states and the Lok Sabha elections next year, but its repercussions have been felt globally. International rice prices, ruling at their highest level in 11 years, have begun to escalate further. In some cases, the prices of cargo in transit have also been hiked by $50-100 a tonne. India, of late, emerged as the world’s leading rice exporter, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of global trade. It shipped out a record 22.3 million tonnes in 2022-23. Its sudden withdrawal from the market has curtailed global supplies by around 10 million tonnes.

The other major exporters of non-scented rice, notably Thailand and Vietnam, do not have adequate inventories to fill this gap. Consequently, international prices of food, already on the upward trajectory due to weather-driven harvest uncertainties in several countries and the Russian U-turn on permission to Ukraine to ship out grains from Black Sea ports, seem set to scale a new high. This would exacerbate the woes of food-deficit countries, especially small African nations, which rely heavily on shipments from India. Unsurprisingly, therefore, a senior official of the International Monetary Fund has assailed the export prohibition by India, pointing out that it might worsen global food price volatility, and has called for its revocation. At home too, the government’s move is generally being viewed as imprudent. There are several reasons for that. For one, it amounts to losing an opportunity to capitalise on the lucrative global prices. Besides, it might prove counterproductive by disincentivising farmers from expanding paddy acreage and investing in yield-boosting farm inputs. And, more importantly, it would dent India’s image as a reliable supplier of food grains and a trustworthy trade partner.