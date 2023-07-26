Beyond rebranding

Twitter’s blue bird has been shooed away. Tweets will now be called “X”s, and Elon Musk’s obsession with the letter “X” has now been cemented into a new brand logo. But this is not a mere logo change. Nor is it limited to a name change. This is much more than a re-branding exercise. Brands have often refreshed their logos to signal a change or improvement in their offerings for their stakeholders, especially the customers. What has happened here is, by all appearances, the first definite step has been taken towards realising Mr Musk’s long-cherished, but so far elusive, dream of an “everything app”, akin to China’s WeChat, which offers services like e-payments and social media under one umbrella. When Mr Musk bought Twitter last year, he had declared as much. If this is indeed the case, then Twitter in the way it is known will cease to exist, not just in name and logo, but also in the very format of its core services.

Twitter has commanded a unique position among the entire host of social media sites. Its geopolitical influence is extensive. Its percolation across the strata of national and regional governments is unparalleled. It has become not only a convenient mouthpiece for opinion makers, but even an extension of their political persona. More than any other social media platform, it is Twitter that pioneered the phenomenon of carefully sculpting, nurturing, and sustaining “social-media personalities”. Thus, Twitter accounts have become an indispensable tool in governance, which leaders of governments at various levels use to not only announce schemes and initiatives, but also shape their political personality daily. Many influential users even use several Twitter accounts to reach specific communities among their followers. Pope Francis, for example, has 53.5 million followers, spread across nine language accounts. Moreover, the interface for “threads” presents a dynamic space for evolving as well as targeted conversations and “sub-conversations”. This is a main reason why it has been widely accepted as a democratised platform for serious socio-political discourses, often directly with top national and global leaders.