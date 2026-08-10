Improving fiscal credibility: States need a transparent reporting framework

The Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG’s) latest audit reports on state finances have exposed gaps between headline Budget numbers and the true fiscal position of several states. The auditor found that the reported revenue and fiscal deficits of states, including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal and Maharashtra, understated deficits once off-Budget borrowings, misclassification of expenditure, delayed transfers of pension contributions, and other unpaid obligations were taken into account. These observations should not be viewed as isolated accounting irregularities.

The most significant concern is the increasing reliance on off-Budget borrowing by states. These are loans raised by state-owned enterprises, special purpose vehicles, and other government-controlled entities, with debt servicing ultimately borne by the state through grants, guarantees or dedicated revenue streams. Such borrowing is often used to finance infrastructure, subsidies or loss-making public utilities without immediately reflecting the liabilities on the government’s own books, weakening the credibility of headline fiscal indicators. The World Bank, in a recent report prepared for the Sixteenth Finance Commission, found that four states, namely Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, relied heavily on off-Budget borrowing between 2021 and 2023, amounting to 0.6-4 per cent of their gross state domestic product. The real issue here is the absence of transparent and uniform disclosure by state governments. Successive Finance Commissions and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have repeatedly flagged this concern.