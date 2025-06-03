Integrating renewable energy: An enabling technology framework is essential

One of the challenges confronting India’s efforts to expand renewable energy (RE) is the suboptimal absorption of RE power in the national grid. Although RE — principally solar, wind, and hydroelectric — stands at over 40 per cent of installed generation capacity, coal-based fossil fuels continue to account for 78 per cent of generation. This gap reflects the difficulties the national grid faces in absorbing RE power. As a recent report in this paper pointed out, the principal challenge in grid management lies in handling “too much RE power”. Addressing this unique problem of smoothly integrating RE within grid systems in a sustained manner is vital if India is to achieve its target of 500 Gw from renewable sources by 2030.

RE is intermittent in nature, peaking during daylight hours, creating oversupply, whereas peak demand typically occurs in the evening. During this peak time, reliance on RE drops sharply, requiring immediate backups from chiefly coal-based thermal power. But sudden spikes, surges, and drops in RE generation can cause massive grid disruption, including outages. Spain’s power blackout last month, for instance, has been attributed to the sudden and steep drop in solar-power generation. Last year, solar-rich states in India also faced local outages during peak summer demand. As of now, executives of Grid India, the country’s grid operator, are exploring options to manage this demand-supply mismatch, including running thermal power in two shifts — during the morning and after sunset — and taking it offline during the solar hours. The other option is to run thermal-power plants at a heat rate of 40-55 per cent and ramp up whenever RE falls short (the heat rate refers to the ratio of thermal-energy input to electrical-energy output). The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission is exploring regulations to compensate thermal-power generators for reducing the heat rate.