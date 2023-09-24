Managing flows

JP Morgan’s announcement last week on the inclusion of Government of India (GoI) bonds in its emerging market government bond index led to considerable excitement, both in financial markets and the government. Assets under management worth $236 billion track this index, and since India will have a weighting of 10 per cent, about $24 billion is expected to be deployed in GoI bonds once the process, which will start in June next year, is completed. As assets tracking the index grow over time, so will the flows. Since GoI bonds are being included in a widely tracked index, it is likely that other such indices would also consider inclusion over time. Inclusion in such indices would encourage even active fund managers to increase allocation to GoI bonds.

Thus, the increase in demand for GoI bonds, theoretically speaking, will reduce the borrowing cost for the government. The market did not react in a big way to the announcement because the actual inclusion is still some distance away. Relatively low yields on GoI bonds will also help states and corporations to borrow at a lower cost. Besides, an increase in the flow of foreign capital will help finance the current account deficit. There could thus be numerous benefits associated with the inclusion of GoI bonds in international indices. Since the flows tracking these indices are passive in nature, they are deemed to be more stable. Given the potential advantages, the GoI has been pushing for index inclusion for some time. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) commenced the issuing of GoI bonds under the so-called fully accessible route to non-resident investors following a reference in the Union Budget 2020-21 that certain categories of bonds will be fully opened to foreign investors.