Need a fresh start

The dissolution of the Foxconn-Vedanta joint venture is a setback for India’s ambitions to become a semiconductor manufacturing hub. The $19.5 billion project was supposed to manufacture 28 nanometre chips at a facility in Gujarat. It was the flagship of the efforts to encourage domestic research & development and semiconductor manufacturing. Both Vedanta and Foxconn have reiterated their commitment to the sector and are reported to be looking for a fresh start. It is unknown exactly why the joint venture was dissolved. It is believed attempts to involve European chipmaker STMicroelectronics were a point of contention besides financial difficulties. Vedanta-Foxconn was trying to license STM’s technology, but the government reportedly wished to have a financial commitment from STM as well.

STM possessed the know-how. Vedanta doesn’t have any expertise in this area. It was assumed that its familiarity with the Indian ecosystem would help the joint venture navigate bureaucratic complications and legal fine print. Foxconn is a contract-manufacturing giant, which means ample experience in assembling chips, but it was entering semiconductor manufacturing. Two other semiconductor proposals for India’s $10 billion subsidy scheme for the sector are said to be in trouble. ISMC, backed by Abu Dhabi’s Next Orbit and Israel’s Tower Semiconductor, has asked the Centre to hold back on considering its proposal owing to a pending merger between Intel and Tower. The consortium said it would set up a $3 billion fab in Karnataka but will wait until the merger, which has been pending for over a year. The other proposal by Singapore’s IGSS Ventures is awaiting clearance.