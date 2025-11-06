Prioritise safety: Weaknesses in railways must be addressed quickly

A collision between a local mainline electric multiple unit (Memu) passenger train and a goods train near Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, has once again put the spotlight on India’s railway-safety preparedness. Initial investigation suggests that the accident occurred after the passenger train passed a signal set at danger — a reminder that human error and signalling lapses remain persistent weak points in India’s vast network. The tragedy comes even as the Union Cabinet recently cleared ₹24,634 crore worth of multitracking projects across four states, adding nearly 900 km of lines. Expansion, however, cannot be a substitute for safety. While “consequential” train accidents declined from 55 in 2019-20 to 31 in 2024-25, each such mishap underscores that progress on safety is uneven. The government has allocated about ₹1.16 trillion for safety-related expenditure in 2025-26, with track renewals accounting for around one-fifth of this amount, according to the FY26 Budget estimates. Safety expenditure as a percentage of railway expenditure has declined from 27 per cent in FY19 to 21 per cent in FY26.

Modernisation measures, such as installing the indigenous anti-collision system, Kavach, and the expansion of track-circuiting and electronic interlocking, are steps in the right direction. Yet, implementation remains patchy. The Economic Survey 2024-25 noted that of the 62 pending stations identified for electronic interlocking, only 25 were completed in FY25, leaving 37 yet to be upgraded. Managing both heavy freight and dense passenger traffic makes the challenge even tougher, while fatigue among the staff adds to safety risks. Nevertheless, the Indian Railways has made encouraging technological strides. The recent collaboration of the railways with Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) aims to use artificial intelligence- and machine learning-based inspection of rolling stock and tracks. CCTV cameras are being installed at all level crossings to prevent collision and trespassing. However, these scattered efforts need to be brought together under a single, well-coordinated safety strategy that connects technology, infrastructure, and human factors.