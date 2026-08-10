West Asia's 'Nato': Why New Delhi faces a new diplomatic challenge

The US’ manifest inability to subdue Iran or its regional proxies in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and increasingly Iraq, or to defend allies in Qatar, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, or Saudi Arabia from Iranian attacks has significantly contributed to creating a new pole in West Asia against the aggression of Israel, the sole US-sponsored nuclear power in the region. A potential US-Saudi civil nuclear cooperation agreement has been stalled because of US President Donald Trump’s condition that Saudi Arabia sign the Abraham Accords and normalise relations with Israel, and Riyadh’s insistence that recognition of Israel was contingent on progress towards Palestinian statehood. With the US running short of precision-guided weaponry, Oman and Iran independently discussing mutually beneficial ways of operationalising the Strait of Hormuz, Israel persisting with attacks on Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, and Iran arming Yemen’s Houthis against Saudi Arabia, the test for this latest triple alliance could come sooner rather than later.