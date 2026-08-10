West Asia's 'Nato': Why New Delhi faces a new diplomatic challenge

Turkiye has a geographical and institutional foothold in Europe and West Asia. It is a founding member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, but it is also the largest Nato member after the US. In the recent past, it has fully flexed its powers in delaying the entry of Finland and Sweden as Nato members. Under Recep Tayyip Erdogan, however, Ankara has been strengthening its Islamic credentials, playing key roles in Syrian and Iraqi conflicts, in which it occasionally clashed with the US, its ostensible ally in these regions, over support to local Kurdish militias. Its decision to buy Russian fighter aircraft and air defence systems added to tensions exacerbated by diplomatic friction over US-backed Israel’s action in Gaza. This latest alliance brings together a nuclear-armed country (Pakistan), a nation rapidly expanding its military-industrial complex (particularly in drone and unmanned-aerial-vehicle technology), and the most powerful Arab nation.