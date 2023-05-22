One-sided policymaking

The concern about the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) notification regarding Rs 2,000 notes is the first such example. The RBI last week announced this high-denomination note would be withdrawn from circulation, although it would continue to be legal tender. While this was clearly meant to be different from the ill-fated demonetisation exercise of 2016, it nevertheless sparked traumatic memories of that decision and the chaos that followed. Many have since wondered how to exchange whatever notes they may possess, and there is much anecdotal evidence that shops and other establishments are refusing to accept these notes. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had to step in on Monday to try and assuage these fears. While the central bank has insisted that the note had simply served its purpose and had reached the end of its expected lifespan, this could have been achieved without any high-profile notification or a stated “end date” of September 30. Thus, there is little doubt that minimising cash holdings and high-value cash transactions was also part of the reasoning behind this move. Yet this has, as in 2016, failed to take into account the effect on the regular Indian citizen.

It is natural that the government wishes to fine-tune its ability to manage, track, and minimise the use of unaccounted money in the economy. Mature economies ensure that their tax systems envelop most productive activity, and that tax evasion or avoidance is rendered difficult. But this needs to be done transparently and effectively, without excessive inconvenience being rendered to ordinary taxpayers. The current Indian administration has at various points in the past insisted that it intends to protect taxpayers from excessive intervention. And some major steps in this direction, such as the “faceless” interface with the tax authorities, have been taken. But two recent efforts show how easy it is to slip back into old, bad ways.