Predictable frequency

In a positive development, the Union government has announced holding a telecom spectrum auction starting May 20. Almost the entire range of frequency bands that remained unsold in the previous auction, in 2022, will be up for sale this time. This will give an opportunity to telecom companies (telcos) to make a choice, depending on what the priority for them is at this point. With auction becoming much more frequent, moving on to an annual exercise like in some other countries, telcos won’t be in a rush to hoard spectrum at a high cost any longer. This will help companies manage their finances better. In the past, most telcos spent excessively to buy spectrum because there was no clarity on the timing and spread of future auction. Although airwaves are a scarce resource, the government, by deciding on annual auction, has sent out a welcome message that revenue maximisation is not the objective of the bidding process.



In its notice last week, the Department of Telecommunications announced auction for eight high-frequency spectrum bands from May 20, inviting bid applications from telecom operators by April 22. This follows Cabinet approval last month of auction of 10,523 MHz of spectrum across bands at a reserve price of Rs 96,317.65 crore. The auction would cover the 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300, 2500, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands, making up for a large chunk of voice and data spectrum. Even while putting up most unsold airwaves (during the previous auction) on sale, the government has kept the 700 MHz band — the highest valued in the most recent auction — out of the purview of the May auction. Since only Reliance Jio had acquired airwaves in the 700 MHz band in the last auction, the upcoming round could have included this frequency to offer a chance to those that had missed out earlier. In the case of 700 MHz, the signals travel longer distances than the higher frequencies used by telcos. Networks using 700 MHz spectrum require fewer cell towers to reach the same geographic area.