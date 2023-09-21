Pressure points

Findings by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the dangerous prevalence of untreated hypertension in India are pointers to the country’s inadequate health care system and the unhealthy lifestyles of increasingly prosperous Indians. The WHO report found that only 37 per cent of the 188.3 million Indians living with hypertension were aware of their situation, only 30 per cent of those diagnosed started treatment, and just 15 per cent managed to control the disease. The latter fact points to the key problem. In most developed countries where populations are screened, diagnosed, and treated, about half manage to control their blood pressure. The fact that India has a low success rate in terms of efficacy of treatment among those who do get diagnosed is concerning. The WHO findings do not amount to a public health crisis of the same magnitude as, say, tuberculosis, malaria, or dengue.

India does not figure among the top 10 countries with the highest hypertension prevalence — that is between 47 and 51 per cent of the population. Paraguay tops the rankings for both men and women. Nor does it figure among countries with the lowest prevalence, either — between 17 and 26 per cent of the population. Interestingly, China weighs in at number nine in the ranking for women in the latter category. But the WHO’s latest India findings do offer an indicator to the high human development costs, with larger numbers of younger Indians succumbing to heart problems and the growing risks of low awareness. The causes, as physicians testify, are the growing mismatch between the traditional Indian diet heavy in salt, spices, carbohydrates, and sugar, better suited for those who do physical work, and the increasingly sedentary lifestyles with low physical activity. Inadequate exercise and anxiety, the bane of modern lifestyles, add to general threat levels. All of this makes controlling the disease tougher when it is diagnosed. The fact that the symptoms rarely manifest themselves except in extreme events such as heart attacks or strokes has earned hypertension the label of “silent killer”.