Procedural clarity: Proposed changes will make IBC more effective

The proposed changes will impart greater transparency and operational clarity to the insolvency resolution process, which in turn is expected to reduce delays. However, such changes will not be enough to make the desired level of difference. The idea behind the IBC was that it would enable bankruptcy resolution at the earliest, which would help protect value in firms undergoing the process. However, that’s not been the case. As the latest quarterly newsletter of the IBBI showed, of the 1,376 CIRPs that had resulted in resolution plans by December last year, the average time taken was 619 days, against the envisaged maximum time frame of 330 days. The basic problem with the framework, as also highlighted by experts on these pages, is capacity constraint at the National Company Law Tribunal and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal. Thus, in addition to improving the law, the government must also address the capacity issue. A reasonably smooth exit path will not only reallocate capital efficiently but also encourage investment in general.