Vote for stability: Time for India and Bangladesh to rebuild relations

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP’s) landslide victory in the elections, held on February 12, offers an opportunity for a nation suffering political turmoil to get back to building on its export-driven economic miracle, which lifted this nation of 180 million people from poverty. Though there are bound to be questions about the legitimacy of this exercise, given that the Awami League, which had dominated the political scene since 2008, was banned from participating, the outcome of the election and the parallel national referendum on sweeping democratic and constitutional reforms signal a desire for normalcy. On the face of it, the overwhelming 216-seat majority secured by the BNP-led alliance can be viewed as an enabler in delivering stability; more so when the alliance led by the Jamaat-e-Islami, the BNP’s former coalition partner, won just 77, though this is its best performance to date. The fact that the Jamaat leaders have agreed to accept the election results, after initially claiming fraud, also augurs well for political stability. Most notable perhaps is the poor showing of the National Citizen Party, founded by student leaders who had led the movement for Sheikh Hasina’s ouster as Prime Minister. It won only six of the 30 it contested.