Consumer awareness: Front-of-pack labels can reshape food choices

The Economic Survey 2025-26 has highlighted that sales of UPFs grew over 150 per cent from 2009 to 2023, which is a major contributor to obesity, diabetes, and other non-communicable diseases. Obesity has nearly doubled during the same period, and the correlation is difficult to ignore. A global body of evidence, including the Lancet series on UPFs, links high consumption of such foods to obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, respiratory ailments, and even disorders in mental health. The implications are worrying: Rising costs of health care, lost productivity, and a long-term strain on public finances. India’s “National Multi-Sectoral Action Plan for Control of Non-Communicable Diseases” in 2017 had recommended front-of-pack labelling (FOPL) to reduce the consumption of high fat, sugar, and salt (HFSS). Yet, despite years of consultation, FOPL norms remain unsettled. The FSSAI has delayed finalising front-of-pack regulations amid industry pushback and debate over labelling models.