Closing cancer gaps: Availability of genomic data can improve outcomes

The Union Budget 2026-27 sought to address parts of this challenge by raising health allocation by nearly 10 per cent, pushing domestic biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and exempting Customs duties on 17 cancer drugs. These measures can help reduce treatment costs, for which advanced therapies can range from ₹2 lakh to ₹10 lakh per month. However, the larger objective must be to prevent patients from reaching advanced stages where expensive medicines become the only option. This will require wider insurance coverage, greater availability of diagnostics, and trained clinicians beyond major cities. Sustained investment in genomic research, workforce training, and screening programmes in rural areas are, therefore, essential. Early detection and prevention must take centre stage alongside treatment expansion if precision cancer care is to become affordable, India-specific, and widely accessible.