Focus on consumers: RBI's draft proposals to make banking experience better

The RBI’s draft seeks to correct this incentive distortion by assessments of customer suitability based on age, income, and risk tolerance, which is a major step toward aligning product recommendations with customer needs rather than commission potential. Banks will also be required to obtain explicit consent for each product, seek customer feedback within 30 days, and prepare half-yearly feedback reports to identify recurring issues and update policies. Crucially, where mis-selling is established, banks must fully refund the amount paid and compensate customers for associated losses. The draft also significantly tightens the definition of mis-selling, which now includes unsuitable sales even when consent is formally given and customers offered the option to buy third-party products from the provider of their choice rather than being tied to a bank’s preferred partner. These provisions matter because India’s drive for financial inclusion through Jan Dhan accounts, digital payments, and expanding credit has brought millions into the formal system.