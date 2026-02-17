Focus on consumers: RBI's draft proposals to make banking experience better

The draft for “Conduct of Regulated Entities in Recovery of Loans and Engagement of Recovery Agents” aims to curb coercive recoveries of loans, another longstanding issue undermining trust in India’s financial system. Borrowers across the country have repeatedly complained of harassment, threats, and social pressure used by recovery agents. The proposed rules prohibit abusive calls, public humiliation, anonymous or excessive contact, outreach to relatives, and recovery attempts outside permitted hours. Those also require banks to record recovery calls, train agents in proper conduct, and establish clear mechanisms for grievance redress. Thus, taken together, the RBI guidelines must be taken forward because they target the root of the incentive problem among banks and other lending institutions. By embedding mandatory audits, clear accountability for direct selling agents, and definitional clarity around deceptive digital interfaces, the proposals can apply brakes on structural drivers of mis-selling and reshape how banks engage customers. Strong enforcement, transparent disclosures, and stronger grievance redress can rebuild trust in the financial system.