Unreasonable priorities: US wants Europe to help turn back the clock

Yet Mr Rubio’s speech should instead have been viewed as being as dangerous as anything Mr Vance said last year. When he promised Europe that the US did “not seek to separate, but to revitalise an old friendship and renew the greatest civilisation in human history”, what the Europeans heard was the first part; but Mr Rubio, like Mr Vance, intended to stress the second. From the perspective of their administration, it is not modern liberal political values that Europe and America share, but ethnicity and past glories. That Europe has sought to move beyond this, that it consented in decolonisation and now does not seek to reprise past ages of domination, is in their opinion the greatest crime that it has committed. This is an odd argument to make, even leaving its morality aside. The US’ own founding myth revolves around throwing off colonial oppression. Meanwhile, the European countries that had colonial empires in other continents — France, the United Kingdom, and Spain — are those that are the least receptive to the Trump administration. It is the smaller nations of central and eastern Europe — the former Czechoslovakia, which was subjugated within an imperial system for centuries, or Hungary, which colonised its European neighbours — where “America first”-style politics is more potent. These are not parts of the continent that played any great role in the age of Western dominance that Mr Rubio eulogised.