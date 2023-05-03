Real risk of AI

Take, for instan

American science-fiction anthologist Groff Conklin in 1954 called Roald Dahl’s short story “The Great Automatic Grammatizator” “an unforgettable bit of biting nonsense”. One wonders how Conklin would react when he realises that Dahl’s short story is playing out — almost word for word — in the real world today. In Dahl’s story, the protagonist creates a machine that computes rules of grammar with mathematical precision and can write a novel in roughly 15 minutes. The story ends on a fearful note as an increasing number of the world’s writers are forced into licensing their creative freedom to the machine. The overarching concern around the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in creative practices so far is primarily pivoted on the fear of losing jobs. The other dominant concern has been the question of fairness in academic environments. Both questions, however, miss the larger picture.