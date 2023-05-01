FAME and fortune

But two issues have resulted from this. First, rather than being driven by natural market demand, sales, especially of E2Ws, have been driven by the subsidy, which under FAME II could go up to 40 per cent of the cost of the vehicle. Second, subsidies rarely come with

The controversy that has erupted in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, especially electric two-wheeler (E2W) makers, over alleged irregularities by manufacturers in accessing the second edition of the Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electrical Vehicles, or FAME II, highlights the problems associated with subsidy-promoted manufacturing. The rationale for two editions of the FAME subsidies was unexceptionable: To promote climate-change goals and reduce emission from vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE). Both versions of FAME unquestionably put EVs on the Indian road map, with sales growing from 2,627 units in FY14 to about 1.18 million in FY23, the bulk of those being E2Ws.