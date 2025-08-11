Recharging the old: How retrofitting can help improve green mobility

India’s push towards green mobility has so far focused heavily on incentivising new electric-vehicle (EV) purchases. But a parallel, and potentially faster, route is emerging: Retrofitting existing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to turn them into EVs. Bengaluru-based SUN Mobility’s recent entry into converting ICE scooters into EVs at an average cost of ₹30,000 marks a significant milestone in this alternative strategy. It offers a viable, cost-effective pathway to bring millions into the EV ecosystem without waiting for complete vehicle-replacement cycles. With over 200 million ICE two-wheelers and more than 10 million ICE three-wheelers on Indian roads, the potential for retrofitting is enormous.

Unlike new EV purchases, which remain unaffordable for many low-income users and small fleet operators, retrofitting leverages existing assets. It aligns with circular-economy principles, reduces manufacturing emission, and lowers upfront costs. For gig workers and urban freight operators, converting older scooters into EVs can mean immediate savings on fuel and maintenance, while also complying with tightening emission norms. A 2025 NITI Aayog report titled “Unlocking a $200 Billion Opportunity: Electric Vehicles in India” states that India’s transition has taken nearly a decade to reach just 7.6 per cent EV penetration, necessitating a 22 per cent leap in the next five years to meet its 2030 target. Retrofitting could play a crucial role in bridging this gap. The climate imperative is also clear. A July 2025 report by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) noted that EVs emitted up to 73 per cent less lifecycle carbon dioxide than their ICE counterparts.

Spain, for instance, has streamlined its retrofit certification through designated technical services and vehicle model-specific homologation, helping adoption while ensuring safety and regulatory compliance. Meanwhile, in Kenya, a pilot by Knights Energy converted diesel minivans into electric shuttles serving Nairobi’s public-transport routes. The initiative reduced per-kilometre fuel costs by over 70 per cent and significantly cut local air pollution, demonstrating the potential of retrofitting for affordable, clean mobility in developing contexts, according to a 2023 Global Green Growth Institute Technical Report.

However, this promising pathway remains underdeveloped. One of the primary barriers is the absence of a unified national retrofit policy. The regulatory landscape is fragmented, with state-level approvals lacking technical guidelines, and this deters investment in standardised retrofit kits. Concerns around safety, reliability, and resale value remain high due to inconsistent certification norms. Drawing lessons from the National Motor Replacement Programme (NMRP), which drives the adoption of high-efficiency motors using innovative financing and awareness campaigns, India can craft a comparable blueprint for vehicle retrofits. The NMRP’s success lies in combining affordability, institutional support, and behavioural nudges. Financing is key. Most end-users like delivery riders, auto rickshaw owners, and small entrepreneurs lack access to formal credit. Ultimately, India’s green mobility shift doesn’t need to hinge solely on scrapping the old and buying new. With the right policy push, retrofitting can become a viable option for improving green mobility.