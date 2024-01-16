Rising global risks

At a time when the world is beset by shocks, the findings of the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2024 come as no surprise. Based on a risk perception survey of around 1,500 experts worldwide, this report puts forth a pessimistic outlook for the global risk landscape over the next two and 10 years. Climate-related risks, particularly extreme weather events, remain a dominant theme, both in the short and long terms. The threat from misinformation and disinformation is identified as the most severe short-term threat, including in India. Societal polarisation is also perceived as a major threat.

Disinformation, or deliberately misleading information and narrative manipulation, is not new, but the internet has magnified its reach and scope. This is particularly significant in a year when almost half the world’s population is set to vote in upcoming elections. In this context, foreign and domestic actors alike can leverage fake news to malign the legitimacy of political players. Disinformation also has the potential to corrode democratic processes in the long run. Just as there are risks from government inaction, there is also a risk of repression and erosion of rights as authorities seek to crack down on propagation of false information.

