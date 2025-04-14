Road map for efficiency: India must rethink its transport strategy

A fragmented approach to transport infrastructure planning is a constraint for economic growth and urbanisation. As this newspaper reported last week, the Union government has proposed to establish an interministerial mechanism for integrated transport planning, which will work in consonance with the Gati Shakti framework and will drive the overall strategy across all modes of transportation, including railways, roads, shipping, and civil aviation. This mechanism is critical to breaking down the silos that currently divide planning and execution across different modes of transport. Proper transport planning can address infrastructure bottlenecks by facilitating larger-scale, pan-Indian connectivity. Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and Japan have long benefited from integrated transport planning, which streamlines logistics, optimises infrastructure investment, and improves user experience. India’s possible move towards a similar model signals a shift long overdue.

Transport infrastructure is often cited as a binding constraint in raising the country’s growth. Multimodal transport is still evolving and has not matured. Hence roads are by far the most common means of transport. Around 70 per cent of freight transportation is road-based because of its last-mile service, reliability, and consistently improving highway infrastructure. In contrast, the share of freight transported by the railways remains below 30 per cent. Cross-subsidisation has meant that the railways has high freight tariff rates. Air freight is also expensive, while inland waterways has just started. Port-led cargo movement is largely concentrated on the west coast due to the presence of natural harbours and economically prosperous states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat. In this regard, an integrated transport-planning mechanism, as envisaged by the government, can not only facilitate multimodal transportation but also derisk large-scale investment in transport infrastructure by ensuring smoother coordination and project execution. Apart from interministerial cooperation, coordination with states on different projects will remain the key to its success.