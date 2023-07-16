Speed and strategy

Even as the memory of one of India’s worst train accidents in decades begins to fade, the headlines have been taken over by news of new Vande Bharat trains being launched with considerable fanfare. Questions of how and what the financial priorities will be for the Indian Railways, however, must not be allowed to fade. The government had taken an important step towards depoliticising major decisions concerning the Railways by ending the practice of having a separate Railway Budget prior to the Union Budget. This effort must be followed up on by ensuring greater transparency about financial decisions and strategic priorities. Old accusations that the Indian Railways is being treated as a vote-getter and not as a crucial infrastructure sector must not be allowed to once again gain ground.

The Vande Bharat trains are, unquestionably, an important step forward in some respects. They have co-benefits in terms of energising some local manufacturing, for example. Their upgraded interiors also allow for a sense of what the user experience for the next generation of rail travellers in India will be like. These are important priorities — and if they have the added effect of winning a few votes, that is how democracy works. But at least two basic points must be dealt with as well. First, whatever their technological capability is on paper, the Vande Bharat trains in no way represent a quantum leap in speed for actual users of the system. Their financial viability also remains uncertain with lower occupancy. And, second, improving the broader experience across regular trains is of far greater importance than ensuring that there are some aspirational, showpiece express services.