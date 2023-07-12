Mixed results

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council took some important decisions in its 50th meeting on Tuesday. The Council, for instance, paved the way for setting up the GST appellate tribunal. The relevant provision of the law will be notified with effect from August 1. Benches will be set up in states, starting with state capitals, and there will be a principal Bench in Delhi. It will now be crucial that these Benches are set up at the earliest so that disputes can be resolved in time, which will help improve ease of doing business. Disputes with tax authorities thus far had to be taken to high courts where redress is not easy because of the general backlog of cases. The establishment of an adequate number of Benches in all states thus will help both businesses and the tax administration.

The other important decision was the imposition of GST on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing at a 28 per cent rate, which will bring them on a par with gambling. Businesses, particularly in the online gaming space, were arguing for a lower tax rate. It was argued that a higher rate of tax will kill this rapidly growing sector. Since technology is often not constrained by national boundaries, gamers can easily move to foreign platforms at the cost of Indian firms. India, as a result, will lose out in an emerging sector, with implications for job creation. The logic of a 28 per cent GST on the entire turnover of online gaming instead of only on its value-added portion is also unclear. It can be argued that the Council should have considered these aspects. Given the decision has been taken after much deliberation, a review is unlikely in the near term.